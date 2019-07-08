The wife of a millionaire told what swimsuit more likely to attract a rich husband

| July 8, 2019 | News | No Comments

Жена миллионера рассказала, в каком купальнике больше шансов привлечь богатого жениха

The wife of a millionaire and blogery from Sweden Anna Bay explained to the girls what bathing suit to come to the beach, to attract the attention of the rich. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to The Sun.

According to 31-year-old Bay, the bathing suit should be classic and elegant.

Жена миллионера рассказала, в каком купальнике больше шансов привлечь богатого жениха

“First you need to decide what you want to wear: swimsuit or bikini. Swimsuit looks more elegant”, she said.

“Of course, you should choose a bikini that would suit your body type and chest size. If it is large, it is not necessary to wear a tank top with triangle cups. It your Breasts will not look attractive”, — said the Bay.

Жена миллионера рассказала, в каком купальнике больше шансов привлечь богатого жениха

The owners of a “small stomach” she recommended to choose a swimsuit.

In addition, the listed Swedish clothing, which is best to avoid all women. For example, the tunic is too boring and visually weigh down any figure. Also on the beach it is better to abandon casual cotton garments: t-shirt or short shorts out of this material “is made to look very cheap.”

Жена миллионера рассказала, в каком купальнике больше шансов привлечь богатого жениха

Another thing that can alienate the millionaire, is shale. According to the rules of etiquette in such shoes are not allowed to walk around the city.

On vacation blogery advised to wear a hat. “If you decide to wear a hat, in any case, do not wear a cap. It will not adorn. Choose something more glamorous,” she warned.

Another important accessory, according to Bay — beach bag. However, it should not be fabric, since such bags can also “cheapen” the image. Instead, blogeri advises to prefer straw models.

Жена миллионера рассказала, в каком купальнике больше шансов привлечь богатого жениха

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.