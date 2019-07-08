The wife of a millionaire told what swimsuit more likely to attract a rich husband
The wife of a millionaire and blogery from Sweden Anna Bay explained to the girls what bathing suit to come to the beach, to attract the attention of the rich. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to The Sun.
According to 31-year-old Bay, the bathing suit should be classic and elegant.
“First you need to decide what you want to wear: swimsuit or bikini. Swimsuit looks more elegant”, she said.
“Of course, you should choose a bikini that would suit your body type and chest size. If it is large, it is not necessary to wear a tank top with triangle cups. It your Breasts will not look attractive”, — said the Bay.
The owners of a “small stomach” she recommended to choose a swimsuit.
In addition, the listed Swedish clothing, which is best to avoid all women. For example, the tunic is too boring and visually weigh down any figure. Also on the beach it is better to abandon casual cotton garments: t-shirt or short shorts out of this material “is made to look very cheap.”
Another thing that can alienate the millionaire, is shale. According to the rules of etiquette in such shoes are not allowed to walk around the city.
On vacation blogery advised to wear a hat. “If you decide to wear a hat, in any case, do not wear a cap. It will not adorn. Choose something more glamorous,” she warned.
Another important accessory, according to Bay — beach bag. However, it should not be fabric, since such bags can also “cheapen” the image. Instead, blogeri advises to prefer straw models.
