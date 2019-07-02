The wife of actor Eugene Mishka boasted a slim figure in a swimsuit

This time Kseniya Koshevaya boasted a slender body, and published a few shots in a swimsuit, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.

Both the photos are in black and white. Photos taken during a holiday in Turkey. Photos of Kseniya Koshevaya posing in a swimsuit. Wife stars 95 Quarter was photographed on the beach in a black bathing suit in seductive poses. Judging from the captions, the pictures were taken during the festival, “Fun”, in which participated the artists Quarter.

“Happy time. PS, Or for those who do not have time to take a photo from @marta_adamchuk during the Festival #fun”, — signed photo of the wife of the artist “Kvartal 95”.

Kseniya Koshevaya is a member of the dance team of Elena Kolyadenko Freedom Ballet, however, does not often appear at social events. Wife of Eugene Mishka was born in Yalta and studied at the ballet school.

