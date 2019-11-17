The wife of Alec Baldwin had surgery to remove the embryo
The other day the wife of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin Hilaria reported the sad news – six months after the loss of a child to their family again suffered a misfortune. In the fourth month of pregnancy the fetus is stopped and the 35-year-old woman had to go through surgery to remove the embryo. Note that the couple have a daughter was born. the Chronicle reports.info with reference for Today.
Latest news Hilaria shared with fans on his page in Instagram. She also said that after the surgery comes.
“Eyes swollen from tears, weak from the anesthesia, and cramps because of the operation… But I did it, and I want you to know that I was all right. I am thankful to my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and to all of you who supported me in this difficult time. You have no idea how much it means to me. Step by step… Now I begin the road to healing,” wrote Hilaria.