The wife of Alec Baldwin lost a second child for a year
Most recently, he was congratulated Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, who were preparing to become parents for the fifth time. However, in the family of a 61-year-old actor happened a great misfortune, which told of his grieving spouse.
12 Nov Hilaria Baldwin shared with subscribers of the sad news on Instagram. 35-year-old wife of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has posted a video which tries to explain the situation to his daughter Carmen. Hilary confesses to the girl that doesn’t know when she will have a brother or sister, but hopes that it still happens one day.
In the caption to the video, the star said that he lost a child, being the fourth month of pregnancy. When she was told in September that she was able to get pregnant after a miscarriage that occurred in April, joy of followers knew no bounds. Unfortunately, the miracle they had expected Alec and Hilaria, did not happen.
“I’m really devastated right now… I never imagined this would happen when I went today for an ultrasound. Don’t know what else to say. I’m still in shock and barely aware of what happened. Please, no paparazzi. I only ask about this,” wrote the wife of actor.
In the comments of the followers expressed their sympathy. Among them was Hayley Bieber — niece of Alec Baldwin, which could not remain indifferent to the distress of relatives.
Hilary also added that although the family now and going through incredible grief, life goes on. They are not happy that they have four healthy children.
The Baldwin family are raising 6-year-old daughter Carmen and three sons: 4-year-old Raphael, a 3-year-old Leonardo and one-year-old Romeo.