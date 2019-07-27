The wife of Dmitry Komarov appeared in a romantic way
Alexander Kucherenko is not often shared with the fans updates on the network. Recently, however, Miss Ukraine 2016 is experiencing a wave of attention to themselves. Recall that this summer, the famous TV presenter Dmitry Komarov (the program “the World Inside out”), stunned fans of unexpected news about the secret wedding with Kucherenko. The couple were married in Kiev, but the wedding took place in the Orthodox Church in Jerusalem! In this case, all held in the strictest confidence. Only in the middle of June, the couple announced their new status. Moreover, even for many colleagues of Dmitry on the set was the discovery that he had been Dating for Alexandra a few years before their wedding!
And when good news no longer a mystery, fans of the TV host waiting for more news from him and his young wife (21 years).
Recently on his instagram page, the model and journalist has shared with thousands of army of fans a new romantic photo. The black-and-white shot of Alexander looking somewhere to the side. She poses in airy blouse with puff sleeves and tight trousers. Thick long hair down.
Your post Kucherenko was also accompanied by the intriguing caption:
“Everyone has a dream… You also like to keep all conceived in the heart and not to tell ahead of time?) Or making a dream Board and write a list of dreams in the notebook?”
Kucherenko fans were quick to comment on her new post:
- “Lovely Sasha! I admire your beauty, intellect and dedication! The most valuable must be hidden from prying eyes”
- “I noticed when voiced plans or desires, they won’t necessarily come true, something goes wrong… Probably desires, as happiness love peace”
- “Beauty”
- “Everyone is trying to write, or simply are already beginning to forget”
- “Utoro. I made the collage in Photoshop and put on a working background in PC”
- “Discuss only with her husband because of a dream and the husband related. We have dreams in common. Outsiders they do not commit”