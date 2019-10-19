The wife of Dmitry Komarov captivated fans with a bright outfit
Alexander Kucherenko put up photos of Nasopure and noted that the statement in Kiev, she liked it more than Paris.
The wife of popular TV presenter, adventurer Dmitry Komarov model and TV presenter Alexander Kucherenko captivated fans with a bright outfit. In Instagram the girl added a photo taken at the National Opera of Ukraine. She poses in a fitted flared knee length dress — black outfit decorated with white and red applique. In the post, Alexander noted that the new programme of Opera in Kiev, impressed her more than the recent production in Paris.
Followers of Alexandra was delighted with the photo and praised the bright outfit girls.
The dress is just Vauuu ))) let the girls take the example😂
Yak vie W Garnier
Lord, what refined, delicate beauty!
Well, you can’t be so beautiful!!!!!😆
Very beautiful dress)))) it suits you))) — wrote in a Network.