The wife of Dmitry Komarov has told, that pays special attention to clothes of the husband
Alexander Kucherenko visited Ukrainian Fashion Week.
The young wife of a leading “World inside out” Dmitry Komarov Oleksandr Kucherenko pays special attention to the clothes of her husband, says the story TSN.
Alexander is a native of the famous stylist beloved. It should not only their wardrobe, but for clothes Dmitri. “I like things ironed. Beautiful!” – admitted Kucherenko.
About the role in the family of “Miss Ukraine” was told during a visit to Ukrainian Fashion Week, which has welcomed itself. Now Mosquitoes on a business trip, so the couple maintain relationships through correspondence.
“It’s very interesting when I throw off a photo with Ukrainian Fashion Week, and he told me from the jungle. So we are a bit of a contrast,” explained Alexander.