The wife of Dmitry Komarov showed colorful photos from honeymoon in the Maldives

Alexander Kucherenko finally shared with fans of the long-awaited frame honeymoon. Recall that in June 2019 35-year-old host of “the World Inside out” Dmitry Komarov literally stunned as their fans and colleagues news about marriage!

His choice was 21-year-old model, “Miss Ukraine 2016” Alexander Kucherenko. The couple secretly married in Kiev, but the wedding took place in the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem. It is from this Holy city of steam and published wedding photos, after that it became aware of their new status.

However dmiri and Alexander are still not in a hurry to share the details of how their wedding and life after it. It is known that the proposal of Dmitry made sachet in the sky — in a helicopter. But the honeymoon they spent in the Maldives.

And only now Kucherenko showed a photo from your honeymoon!

The picture shows the model posing in lush tropical greenery. On Sasha dress with the same tropical green print. The girl looks piercingly at the camera.

