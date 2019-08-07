The wife of Dmitry Komarov tried on a bold and candid images
The winner of the contest “Miss Ukraine-2016” and the young wife of the traveler and the host of TV program “the World Inside out” Dmitry Komarov Alexander Kucherenko became the face of the advertising campaign, the Ukrainian designer Andre tan Atelier Andre Tan.
It is noted that a survey Campana met the famous Ukrainian photographer Sonya Placidus. The actual filming took place in Northern Italy, the capital of fashion — Milan. According to the designer, the collection was created for bold and stylish girls who want to Shine brighter than the stars and not afraid to show her sexuality and femininity.
The collection includes: stylish, long translucent dress in classic black, they will look attractive and feminine at any party. Also the original cut dresses with open leg in black and white.
The collection presents a win-win and the fashion in 2019 pantsuits. This costume pair with a solid, brightly colored fabrics, long pants that visually make the legs longer, and a jacket that emphasizes the shoulders.
Andre tan has not forgotten about the progressive in all seasons denim. He created the image, consisting of classic blue denim shorts with raw edges and a cropped denim jacket, decorated with guipure inserts.
Also presents the most striking model in the collection — satin pleated dress. It is unusual that he has a bunk, a long pleated skirt, exposed shoulders, but closed sleeves which are also collected with the help of ripple.
And the highlight of the whole collection of steel dress-jackets, it is stylish and versatile look in black color, embroidered with Swarovski stones. This image is perfect for social events or parties. For the designer it was important that all flickered to the girl who will wear his outfit was the brightest star among all others.