The wife of Dmitry Montica admire its beauty

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Favorite multiartist continues to share photos from vacation.

Жена Дмитрия Монатика восхищает своей красотой

This time favorite of multiartist posted in photoblog several photos, which appears in different bathing suits. “Summer vacation is over. Was fine. Thank you from the heart of everyone lucky enough to share them,” commented Irina pictures.

In turn, the followers page of the wife of Monetica not steel himself to hold back the compliments. “Beauty”, “Ira, is ideal,” Chica Bonita, “today you are a mermaid, you create waves” — quote some subscribers songs of the husband of Irina Dmitry Montika.

Жена Дмитрия Монатика восхищает своей красотой

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.