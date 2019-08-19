The wife of Dmitry Montica admire its beauty
Favorite multiartist continues to share photos from vacation.
This time favorite of multiartist posted in photoblog several photos, which appears in different bathing suits. “Summer vacation is over. Was fine. Thank you from the heart of everyone lucky enough to share them,” commented Irina pictures.
In turn, the followers page of the wife of Monetica not steel himself to hold back the compliments. “Beauty”, “Ira, is ideal,” Chica Bonita, “today you are a mermaid, you create waves” — quote some subscribers songs of the husband of Irina Dmitry Montika.
