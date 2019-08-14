The wife of Dmitry Montica showed what it looks like without hair and makeup

| August 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Irina Demicheva shared with her followers a photo from vacation.

The wife of Dmitry Montica posted in his Instagram a photo where she is depicted without make-up. In the photo she is pictured with wet hair. Followers hastened to do to the wife of an artist compliments about her natural beauty.

Before that, Irina posted a picture in which she is depicted standing with his back to the camera, holding the hands of his sons. Recall that recently celebrated Irina’s birthday. To mark the occasion she and the whole family went to Turkey.

