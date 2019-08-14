The wife of former Montica and Potap boasted figures on the beach (photos)
Popular actor Dmitry Montik with his wife Irina Demicheva and sons enjoying holiday at the sea in Kemer. The wife of the artist, miliusa network photo with her grown-up sons, showed a new beach pictures. In them, she poses with ex-wife Potap, producer Irina Gorovoy and her daughter Natalia. Ladies posing in swimsuit on the beach against the bright machine with cocktails.
“Girls power. With a wise, sexy and such a great Gotovymi. Reboot failed,” — wrote Irina a joint photo.
She also published a photo where posing one. As it says in the signature, choose a good shooting angle it taught Biol. “Posing under a detailed guide @gorovaya_irina. Very fun and productive time”, — said Irina.
Horova has also published several bright beach photo in her swimsuit, showing off a slim figure.
Members peppered her with compliments and noted that in the photo with her daughter, they look the same age. Irina and Natalia are very close, they have a great relationship. The daughter works in a production company mother and pleases her progress.
“Girlfriend, my daughter, my PR Manager, support in difficult moments. It is possible, when from the very first days children build close and trusting relations”, said Gorovaya.
We will remind, the stars stayed in a luxury hotel in Kemer (Turkey), where he spent his honeymoon Potap and Nastya Kamensky. On the shores of the Mediterranean Irina Demicheva celebrated on August 10 my birthday in a circle of beloved men. Dmitry devoted wife touching verse and called it not only the woman, but ally and closest friend.
