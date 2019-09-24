The wife of Garmash denied emergency hospitalization of actor
Wife of people’s artist of Russia Sergei Garmash, who allegedly was injured at the airport in Rostov-on-don, called the invention of the news about emergency hospitalization of actor.
Inna Germanovna assured that she doesn’t understand who comes up with such news. She says 61-year-old actor is now resting at the cottage and feel great.
“I don’t know who is spreading. We have everything in order, he in the country. Nobody was hospitalized,” — said Inna edition of “Rise”.
Recall, the media reported that Sergei Garmash in a state of alcoholic intoxication fell in the Parking lot at the airport “Platov”. He allegedly seriously injured, having a traumatic brain injury. The artist was taken to hospital in Novocherkassk.
We will remind, Sergey Garmash was born in Ukraine, graduated from the Dnepropetrovsk theatre school. Later he enrolled in the Moscow art theatre, and from 1984 to the present day is in the theater “Contemporary”, starred in the movie. He is known for such films as “the Inhabited island”, “Chaos”, “House”, “dudes”, “72 meters” and “Armavir”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter