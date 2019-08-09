The wife of Monetica impressed figure in a swimsuit (photo)
The popular singer Dmitry Montik that hit his show at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, went with his wife and sons in a well-deserved vacation. The star family has a rest in Turkey in the same hotel after the wedding and spent their honeymoon Potap and Nastya Kamensky.
Maxx Royal Kemer Resort is one of the most expensive hotels on the coast of Antalya. It is located in the picturesque national Park surrounded by mountains and quiet coves. The hotel has three private beaches with a Maldivian sand.
The wife of Monetica shared several photos with guests.
One of them she poses in the pool in a black one-piece swimsuit. “Combining business with pleasure”, she wrote under the picture.
Bright shots shared Dmitry. “Went to stay!!! All a great end of the summer”, — he wrote under the photo with the grown sons of Plato and Daniel.
He also showed how extremely time, demonstrating stunts on a flyboard. It rises a few meters above the water, and then dives into the sea.
“Finally! Decided to backflip”, — commented video Monatic.
His tricks were appreciated by the subscribers, leaving many rave reviews. Responded and star friends of the artist. “It was incredibly cool” — wrote Irina Demicheva.
Recall, now many stars of show business, enjoy your stay. Potap and Nastya Kamensky Positive and his wife are traveling on a yacht off the coast of Italy and France.
Also in Italy, spent his vacation Nadya Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes.
And Olya Polyakova ran into criticism in the Network video with the youngest daughter.
