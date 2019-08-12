The wife of Monetica shared a sweet family video with the rest
MONATIK touched fans of delicate verse, composed especially for his wife, and Irina Demicheva touched by the husband and children. It is known that the birthday of the wife of Monetica star celebrated in Turkey.
Visit Irina in Instagram there are two of a short video, where Dmitry Montik imprinted together with young sons.
First star father taught the kid to dive, and then fled with him to dance under the fiery Cuban motifs.
“When you’re three years old, and you already feel like a real diver. Still, with a coach like Dmitry Montik,” signed one of the publications of the Ira.
MONATIK fans were delighted with such content, because the artist is so rarely indulges followers snapshots with kids. “Aaaaaaa! It’s beautiful, and cute at the same time!It’s just unreal,” “Boogie, impossibly cute”, “really cute” — write in the comments netizens.