The wife of Monetica showed a sexy photo in a swimsuit
August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Wife Ukrainian singer Dmitry Montica Irina Demicheva showed a sexy photo in a swimsuit.
A picture from a holiday in Turkey appeared in Instagram women.
On pictures Demicheva elegantly out of the pool in a black one-piece swimsuit. Irina’s image was completed with sunglasses and wet hair.
“Combining the useful with the pleasant”, — has signed a publishing wife of Mantica.
Netizens bombarded the woman comments.
“God, so hot”, “Just a goddess”, “Wow, you look so beautiful”, “you are remarkable,” they write.
