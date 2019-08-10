The wife of Monetica showed a sexy photo in a swimsuit

August 10, 2019
Wife Ukrainian singer Dmitry Montica Irina Demicheva showed a sexy photo in a swimsuit.

A picture from a holiday in Turkey appeared in Instagram women.

Жена Монатика показала соблазнительное фото в купальнике

On pictures Demicheva elegantly out of the pool in a black one-piece swimsuit. Irina’s image was completed with sunglasses and wet hair.

“Combining the useful with the pleasant”, — has signed a publishing wife of Mantica.

Netizens bombarded the woman comments.

“God, so hot”, “Just a goddess”, “Wow, you look so beautiful”, “you are remarkable,” they write.

