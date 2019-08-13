The wife of Monetica touched by the net photo with the grown sons
The popular singer Dmitry Montik with his sons and wife Irina Demicheva, impressed figure in a bathing suit, enjoy a stay in a luxury hotel in Kemer (Turkey). On the Mediterranean sea, Irina has celebrated August 10, his birthday in the circle of beloved men. Dmitry devoted wife touching verse and called it not only the woman, but ally and closest friend.
Happy Irina posted in Instagram photo with a beautiful bouquet. “With a sense of happiness, love and gratitude, to start a New year of life”, — she wrote.
Also Irina, which is not often shared in social networks of personal photos, made an exception and posted a series of touching pictures c boys. “I love you and the sea” — she wrote under a photo with her grown-up sons. The same signature is embroidered on her beach robe. This picture caused a wave of emotion from a subscriber.
The wife of Monetica admits that very happy with beloved man. “Summer. Wet, salty hair and burnt noses, the close relatives -the state of inner happiness. All I need”, — confessed Irina in the caption under a tender photo, which showed itself without retouching.
