The wife of Sergey Babkin showed how doing yoga with a child
Sergey and Snezhana old women less than a month ago became proud parents for the third time June 18, the couple had a son Elisha. Happy mom said that childbirth was easy, and next all the time was with her beloved husband, whose support at such moments is simply priceless. She even hinted that he is not willing to go back to the hospital for another baby. In the meantime, the wife of a musician decided to share the details of the first month of the life of the boy and answered the questions of podeschi in Instagram.
The new mother showed a photo, which sits in the yard of his private house in Kharkov, in the Lotus position and meditates, and standing next to a stroller with a young Elisha.
“Answer the questions that you often ask direct:
- We are fully on breast milk on demand. And demand we have a day every 2-2,5 hours a night – every 3-4 hours.
- Water not copaiva.
- Ever do yoga the entire pregnancy. After childbirth it is necessary to make 1-1,5 months break and begin again. Yet just as in the photo.
- Sleeping Elisena with us.
- For the concert of Sergey Babkin ride together.
- In August, planned on the sea in Italy,” told about family plans Snezhana.
She also noted that the speech of her husband, which took place at the Atlas festival Weekend, went with Elisha in the train and even slept with my son on the same shelf.
“I went by train. Slept with me at night on the shelf. The rest of the time was at the hotel, walked around Kiev and at the festival. Everything is fine!” — open up the three bears.
In addition, she told how the meeting went with the older children, Arthur and Vasilina, with the younger brother: “Very long-awaited meeting! Then a few hours sitting, without departing from Elisha.”