The wife of tennis star Novak Djokovic decided to make soap from your own breast milk (photo)
Wife is the strongest tennis player of the world Serb Novak Djokovic Jelena announced that it will design the cosmetics of her own breast milk.
“I came home after a few months off and found a bunch of packages of breast milk. I couldn’t believe that we didn’t use them all! Now I was told that I would have to throw them away, but I can’t do that.
Fortunately, milk can be found purpose: to make him Soaps, bathing and cosmetics. And I’ll do it!” — quoted 33-year-old Elena The Sun.
Recall that the first racket of the world Novak Djokovic is the defending winner of the US Open, has already won this year’s Australian Open and Wimbledon. At the moment, the famous husband of Elena, has earned over a career of about 135 million dollars, successfully performs at the U.S. Open, advancing to the fourth round.
By the way, Novak and Helen (nee Ristic) met in Serbia, the Belgrade high school school with a sports bias (both played tennis). Officially they began to meet in 2005, but for a long time their romance was more virtual, because the girl after graduation he moved to Milan, where he studied at Bocconi University, having the reputation of one of the best universities in the field of Economics and business. But after Elena University the couple decided to live together, and Ristic moved to Djokovic in Monaco.
Novak and Jelena are familiar from a school bench
In July 2014 the couple got married. In October of the same year they had a son Stefan, in October 2017 — daughter Tara. The wife of tennis player heads his charitable Foundation.
Elena Djokovic with his son Stephen
