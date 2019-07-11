The wife of the football player “Intera” has been diagnosed with cancer (photo)
The wife of the halfback of Italian “Intera” Raja Nainggolan Claudia in his Instagram said that she was diagnosed with cancer.
“I woke up every morning for a month and realized that living a nightmare. I was hoping this day would come as late as possible, but it is not. The days passed, and my happiness…
Today I start a new Chapter in my life… Chemotherapy. And who would have to say that I for once in your life will be afraid to start a new day. Fear is an understatement. However, it is time to go and fight this ugly beast”, wrote Claudia Nainggolan.
The Belgian footballer Raja and former saleswoman from Cagliari Claudia got married in 2011. The couple has two daughters — 7-year-old Aisha and 3-year-old Miley.
Former player of national team of Belgium Raja Nainggolan known for his “Piacenza”, “Cagliari”, “Roma” and “inter”. In addition to football skills, the 31-year-old Nainggolan also became famous for his outrageous antics: he smoked and drank on camera, sat drunk behind the wheel, he clashed with the coaches. And yet the Belgian is an ardent fan of tattoos. In particular, in 2010, when his mother died, Raja made on back tattoo in the form of two large wings with dates of birth and death mother.
