The wife of Vladimir Ostapchuk for the first time spoke about the divorce
The wife of TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk for the first time spoke out about the divorce. Elena Voychenko has confirmed that they have decided to divorce after 15 years of marriage. She stressed that these changes happened suddenly for her. She is sure that new challenges will make her stronger.
“I’m happy I spent 15 years loving and giving love. Starting from students in a small town, having nothing but love and each other, work with teachers, setting common goals, which led to the relocation of the capital to career success, life in two countries, for the children and aspirations to explore the world” — wrote Elena.
She noted that Vladimir helped and supported him in spite of life’s difficulties.
“I appreciate this experience because every day was filled with completely different colour palettes. This period was like a roller coaster. But the point is, who we are today and what we have achieved together”, says Voychenko.
Its main value a woman calls the children — a daughter and a son who devotes all his time. Elena promises that will do everything that they were happy and proud of his dad. Voychenko also called on everyone to support Mr in the show “Dances with stars z”.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva left in the show. The project has left a pair of Daniel of Salem and Yulia sakhnevich.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter