The wife of will Smith in colorful costumes on the streets of new York
Actress and wife of actor will Smith prometirum talk show “the Conversation behind the red table” (Red Table Talk), but the outfits for this task chooses not scarlet hue.
“Now I am in the most peaceful state in my entire life and I feel happier all” — recently admitted a 47-year-old jada Pinkett-Smith. Good mood the actress has passed on her wardrobe, which is now entirely bright colors, gold, sequins and other bling. Are these supplements a little hooligan images jada with dreadlocks that are braided a few days ago.
Holiday wardrobe is not accidental: the show actress Red Table Talk, which she leads with her mother and daughter, was nominated for the prestigious television Emmy award, and soon will have to go the second season of the program. In General, there is something to be happy about and on what occasion to wear astounding outfits accentuate the perfect figure. For example, bright top Oscar de la Renta and skinny pants brand J Brand, thanks to which the actress on the street is not noticed unless the blind.
More illumination jada “gave” the same day thanks to the light silk jumpsuit with gold by Ralph Lauren and glasses in a fashionable frame. And then I changed into a dress-shirt, embroidered with sequins, and sparkled in the literal sense of the word.
I hope that in the following days, the actress will join the gallery of these new images such that all the previous fade on their background. And while I admire the British stage of the promotional tour of the show, Red Table Talk: favorite Mrs. Pinkett Smith, jumpsuits, kerchiefs and fashionable brick-orange.