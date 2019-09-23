The wife of will Smith publicly spoke about the addiction of husband to alcohol
Wife of American film actor and producer will Smith publicly spoke about the addiction of husband to alcohol. This revelation from Jada Pinkett Smith performed in the framework of a TV show in which she is one of the leading.
During a recent broadcast of the show “Red Table Talk”, which guest was will Smith, his wife and co-host of the program at the same time admitted that the wife has some problems with alcohol. In the example of jada Pinkett Smith led the celebration of the birth of son Jaden, the actor has not calculated the “dose” and was very drunk.
Will Smith in response said about respect for his wife and her work, but finds that his addiction will not be brought into public discussion, as it is a private matter of each person. Children of the spouses, was also present in the Studio laughed at the reaction of the father to the mother’s statement.