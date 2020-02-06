The wine festival and the meeting with Ukrainian writers: how to spend a weekend in new York city (February 7-9)
What: Exhibition of dinosaurs
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 February
Where: American Museum of Natural History Central Park West at 79th Street New York, NY 10024
More info: The earliest known dinosaurs appeared about 228 million years ago; their fossils have been found on every continent. They dominated the Earth until about 65 million years ago, when extinct as a result of natural disasters, with them gone, many other animals and plants, both on land and in the seas.
American Museum of natural history is home to the world’s largest collection of dinosaur fossils, which contains more than 100 exhibits. Here are some of the most beloved and scariest exhibits in the Museum, including Tyrannosaurus rex and Apatosaurus. Both the dinosaur was changed to represent the new scientific thinking: T-rex, when presented in an upright position, is now in a low, haunting position, the Apatosaurus formerly known as Brontosaurus, a new skull, additional neck bones and long, raised tail.
Cost: $13-23.
What: Exhibition ‘Marvellous molecules’
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 February
Where: New York Hall of Science 47-01 111th Street Queens, NY 11368
More info: This is the first ever exhibition devoted to the shared chemistry of all living creatures. Above the exhibition space, like a futuristic space station, hanging a giant model of a glucose molecule magnified a quadrillion times.
This is very noticeable molecule notifies visitors that they are about to enter the world, the size and scope of which are very different from their everyday life. The exhibition explores objects too small to be seen with the naked eye.
Cost: $0-15.
What: a Screening of nominated for ‘Oscar’ shorts
When: Friday-Saturday, 7-8 February
Where: Syndicated Theater Kitchen Bar, 40 Bogart St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Read more: for five days — from 3 to 8 February Bar are Syndicated shows nominated for an Oscar animated short films of different genres. Every day is showing several paintings.
The schedule to specify by the link.
Cost: Free.
What: Screening of the Georgian film
When: Friday, 7 February, 19:00
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
Read more: the Harriman Institute invites you to a screening of the film “And then we danced” (2020), followed by panel discussion with Director Levan Acinom, Julie George, a visiting Professor of international and public Affairs Columbia University Tanya Domi.
A passionate story of love and liberation, set against the backdrop of the conservative framework of modern Georgian society. Merab, a devoted dancer, who for many years was preparing with his partner Mary to the place in the Georgian National ensemble.
The arrival of another dancer, Iraklia, displays Merab out of balance, causing a strong rivalry and romantic desire, which could force him to risk his future in dance, as well as his relationship with Mary.
The film will be shown with English subtitles.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of works by Russian-Jewish artist
When: Saturday, February 8, from 10:00
Where: Revelation Gallery 224 Waverly Place New York, NY 10014
Read more: Anatoly Fatah, Russian-Jewish artist from new York from Tashkent, works in a bold, clear, accessible post-cubist form. Already well known in galleries in Italy, Fatah is becoming more known in the United States. This is his first exhibition.
Anatoly took the brush during his imprisonment two years ago in the United States.
Cost: Free.
What: the Brooklyn wine festival
When: Saturday, 8 February, 13:00
Where: Brooklyn Expo Center 72 Noble Street Brooklyn, NY 11222
Read more: the festival will feature different varieties of wine from the best wineries in America and around the world. It offers numerous tastings, food, live music and entertainment.
The ticket price included wine tasting.
Cost: $15.
What: Meeting with the Russian writer
When: Saturday, 8 February, 15:15
Where: Sheepshead Bay Library 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites everyone to a meeting with the Russian writer. In the “Author at the microphone” will take place creative evening of Anna Nemerovsky, writer, photographer, member of Russian literary club of the library.
Cost: Free.
What: Charity concert
When: Sunday, February 9, from 12:00
Where: St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church 21 Shonnard Pl Yonkers, New York 10703
Read more: Soldiers from Ukraine present a charity concert with the modern front the main group “Selectie Kobza”. All funds collected during the concert will go to support the costs of the treatment of the wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
Cost: $15-30.
What: Literary meeting with Ukrainian writers
When: Sunday, February 9, from 14:00
Where: Ukrainian Museum, 222 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003
More info: At this event the visitors will see the 2 books — “Monte Rosa: Memoirs of an accidental spy” Yaroslav Martynyuk and “Escape: the true story of” Darian Deacon.
“Monte Rosa: Memoirs of an accidental spy” tells about the author’s life from the beginning of the Second world war until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The narrative begins in the Ukraine and ends in Paris, where he coordinated the work of fifty secret interviewers working in unorthodox research with the Soviet visitors to Western Europe.
“Escape: the true story” tells the story of two expanding totalitarian monsters — Communist Russia and National socialist Germany. They will soon face. On the eve of the war — the most destructive in Eastern Europe — Ukrainian young couple marries, but they are very different from each other. Theo book and intelligent, and Steffy and street smart. When starting the Second world war, during the honeymoon Theo called to fight the invading Germans. The Germans destroyed part of it and take him prisoner, but he soon escapes, but discovers that the Russians, who seized power, arrested all the escaped military officers.
Cost: $10.
What: Ukrainian master-class for children
When: Sunday, February 9, from 14:00
Where: Ukrainian Museum, 222 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003
More info: In this master class, children will be able to explore the traditions and peculiarities of Ukrainian culture, textile and clothing. And also will be able to weave the Ukrainian carpet, or a scarf.
Children also learn a lot about Ukrainian culture and art, and participate in various seminars on Ukrainian themes.
Cost: $5-7.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
