The winner of “Battle of the psychics” Julia Wang was Thomas and showed naked body after…

The winner of the 15th season of “Battle of the psychics” Julia Wang, who is remembered as a charismatic blonde, proved to be true. More precisely, the present. Now she calls herself Thomas and claims that he has always been a man. And the female face he allegedly imposed on the producers mystical show.
In the new publish to Instagram That showed his updated naked body. In the picture he poses in his bathing suit. In the post he has decided to dispel all the rumors surrounding his person and to end speculation about his gender.
“Good afternoon. Paul I’m not going to change, I like my MALE and flooring in my flats. Girl, I never wanted to be”, writes Tom.
He says that is not a transgender person and threatened to court those who would. He says genetically is male. However, when his birth gender was defined incorrectly.
At the age of 15 he was introduced in the chest with a special gel, which he recovered from by using multiple operations.
“Left male breast which originally was”, said Tom and said that “gender does not change, and adjust”.
Earlier, Julie Wang told me that her syndrome Morris — congenital disease of males (with XY chromosomes), which reduces or completely lost sensitivity to male sex organs (androgens). People with this diagnosis looks like a woman, but on the genetic indicators of a man.
