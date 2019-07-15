The winner of “Eurovision-2018”, spoke about service in the Israeli army

The winner of “Eurovision-2018” Netta Barzilai, who recently spoke about his personal life, revealed details about his military experience, says “social life”.

Победительница «Евровидения-2018» рассказала о службе в израильской армии

As you know girls in Israel necessarily serve in the army. The star admitted, as was his army experience.

“Everything must go: the boys serve 3 years, girl – 2 years. I was a singer in the army. We sang for the soldiers in the army military ships to maintain their spirit. It was the best school for performing arts. Now I can conquer any audience. In addition, I learned to shoot for two weeks in a special camp. I know how to do it. If you want to protect my home – I can” — shared the singer.

