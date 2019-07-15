The winner of “Eurovision-2018”, spoke about service in the Israeli army
The winner of “Eurovision-2018” Netta Barzilai, who recently spoke about his personal life, revealed details about his military experience, says “social life”.
As you know girls in Israel necessarily serve in the army. The star admitted, as was his army experience.
“Everything must go: the boys serve 3 years, girl – 2 years. I was a singer in the army. We sang for the soldiers in the army military ships to maintain their spirit. It was the best school for performing arts. Now I can conquer any audience. In addition, I learned to shoot for two weeks in a special camp. I know how to do it. If you want to protect my home – I can” — shared the singer.