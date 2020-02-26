The winner of five tournaments of “Grand slam” has announced the completion of a career
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova announced the end of sports career.
About his decision, Maria wrote in her column in the American magazine Vanity Fair.
“Tennis, I say “goodbye,” wrote 32-year-old athlete. – How can you leave behind the only life you know? How you can go to the courts where trained from childhood, from the game you love. Game that gave you tears and joy. A sport where you find your family and fans that have been supporting you for over 28 years. For me this is new, so please forgive me,” said Sharapova.
We will remind, eks-the first racket of the world has won five tournaments of “Grand slam” singles titles – Wimbledon (2004), US Open (2006), Australian Open (2008) and the “Roland Garros” (2012, 2014).
Sharapova is one of ten players in history who have so-called “career slam” (won all the tournaments of “Grand slam”, but in different years).
Just a long list of Maria won 39 WTA tournaments (36 singles). In 2012, Sharapova won the silver medal at the Olympics in London in singles.
On March 7, 2016 Sharapova at an emergency press conference announced the positive doping test for Meldonium. 3 months later she was disqualified for two years, but after appeal, his suspension was reduced to 15 months.
After her return, Mary has won only one WTA tournament in Tianjin in 2017. Because of the shoulder problems that bother Sharapova in recent years, she was forced to withdraw from many tournaments. In the WTA rankings, she dropped to 373-th line.