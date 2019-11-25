The winner of “Tanzu s with a stars” Ksenia Mishina: who is she and I danced on the project (video)
Actress Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat won the Cup show “Tantsi z with a stars”. To victory they went 14 of esters, showing a bright dance, but not always received the highest evaluation of the jury. The pair was supported by the viewers, giving them their votes. In the end, Xenia and Eugene snatched victory from the favorite project of Anne of Rizatdinova, which was in second place.
She has underlined that on the floor she had to start everything from scratch, it had not previously engaged in dances. The actress was born in Simferopol in 1989. In 2007 she became Vice-miss beauty contest “Sevastopol beauty”. After high school Mike enrolled at the faculty of Economics, but soon realized that it was not her. She moved to Kiev and entered the Kiev national University of theatre, cinema and television. I. K. Karpenko-Kary.
While still a student, Xenia gave birth to a son. But the relationship with the father of the baby for her, left the family, never happened. The actress herself brings up Plato, who lives with her parents in the Crimea. Xenia starred in the movie. Fame brought her the role of Lydia Safir in the TV series “Fortress”.
On the floor with a partner Mishina performed the Foxtrot, tango, waltz, jazz, hip hop, jazz, modern, Jive, Rumba, Samba and the freestyle. The judges noted the dramatic and emotional couple, the passion and sensuality of the performances.
Dramatic Foxtrot, which Ksenia and Eugene started to show.
Passionate tango they performed the song Anastasia Prikhodko “Same that.”
Sexy Rumba to the song “Sweet Dreams”.
Incendiary Samba Cuban Pete from the movie “Mask”.
Hip hop song MONATIK “My”.
Jazz to the song “Cell block tango” — the soundtrack to the film “Chicago”.
Dance “for life”.
the son and the road to success.
