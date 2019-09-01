The winner of the Bachelor, 9 admitted, ready to have a baby
The choice of the Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin, Daria Kvitkova that fascinated network tender photo with a lover, loves to interact with fans of their pair, because she is a successful blogger with experience. She would be happy to share with followers Instagram your thoughts, reflections on the eternal themes, emotions and experiences, and willingly admits them into his private life and often shows how spending time with loved ones. The openness of the girls impressed the audience network, which is literally ready to throw Dasha questions to elicit exclusive details of her personal life with Nikita. And the girl with pleasure meets the fans, not afraid to raise deep personal issues.
So, Dasha spoke about his attitude to motherhood and also said that she’s ready to have a baby.
“As many questions about the children. Of course I want to, I’m a girl and I want to become a mother in the future. But still so much to do, it’s a very serious step. I don’t want random, I want something to give to the little ones. To have some stability, to ensure that children inside the fullness and patience to teach and educate good people,” she wrote.
Dasha confessed that he is not averse to adopt a child, though I understand how it’s a big step.
“Even thought about it once. So many kids who deserve to have a family,” shared his thoughts of the girl.
In addition, the beloved Nikita said that she was very jealous, but tries to deal with such manifestations.
“I’m jealous, a lot, probably. But I’m learning to trust, not to freak out for no reason. All based on trust, yet it’s all right,” said Dasha.