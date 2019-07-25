The winner of the Bachelor 9 asked the fans a difficult task
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova spend their free time traveling. The couple recently returned from Paris, visited the Odessa film festival, and hot weekend spent in Egypt. However, it was not without incident – at the airport the lovers forgot the passport Dasha, but the problem was quickly resolved. Not without a pleasant meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Nikita met his teacher, who had not seen for 14 years, as reported on in the social network. The couple sunbathed, swam and enjoyed the sun and each other’s company, not forgetting to arrange hot photosets. So, Instagram Dasha published hot photos with her lover.
Girl posing in bikini on sea background. She complemented the beach-ready look with accessories – earrings-rings with large beads-pearls, a bracelet, a couple rings and a thin chain. Dasha stronger clung to Nikita and hugged his shoulders.
“My hot Italian. Play “Believe/not believe”?
I write you the facts, 3 of them untrue.
1.We are both kinky.
2.I do not like sweets.
3.We carry a photographer.
4.We have the same birthmark on the same place.
5.We love to dance.
6.I don’t like to Wake up early.
7.We have the same taste in music.
8.We love the mountains.
9.We have paired tattoo.
10.Nikita loves black coffee,” she puzzled fans.
Later Dasha decided to reveal the secret and published the correct answers. She accompanied the post spicy beach photo on which to bask, lying on the sand. Tanned darling Nikita showed appetizing forms and a firm butt.
“The true facts about us:
1.We both have curly hair.
4.Surprisingly, Yes, we have the same birthmark on the same place. We found it for another project.
5. Every morning we start with dancing.
6. I’m not exactly a morning person, I find it very hard to Wake up.
7. We listen to the same music.
8. Also true, the buzz from the mountains.
10. Nikita loves black coffee, and I have coffee with milk.
Not true:
2. I do not like sweets? It certainly wasn’t me. Put ‘ em in a three piece of the cake.
3.We don’t carry any photographer
9. We don’t have a pair of tattoos,” he opened it all the cards.
Fans were delighted from the contemplation of the hot couple, and even more impressed with the interesting details of their lives.
“Beautiful couple,” “You’re the best. I love you!”, “Like how! Big love!”, “Hot couple”, “Duzhe Garn”, “Super couple! Very beautiful!”, “Super photo! Summer and so hot!” — admired commentary.