The winner of the Bachelor 9 is remembered as “hit the jackpot”
Darling 9-year Bachelor of Nikita Dobrynin, 21-year-old Dasha Kvitkova actively communicating in the network with their fans and share a pair of bright and lovely moments of life. Contrary to the usual situation, the pair broke up after the show, they’re still together and extremely happy. On his page in Instagram Dasha, who previously touched by a network of delicate photo with a lover, recalled that August 31 is an important date in their lives.
On this day a year ago, an acquaintance women and men in the framework of the project a Bachelor. Kvitkova offered to network users together to remember how they were born and bloomed their love — with a touching video, which she shared. It contains bright joint moments of couples during the show and afterwards.
According to the girl, that eventful evening, she hit the jackpot, even though I still had no idea about it.
“Nice to meet you, Nikita”. Today is exactly a year since I got out of the limo and said Hello. I think that your appearance in my life was getting into the top ten. Just in time. It wasn’t love at first sight, but that night I definitely hit the jackpot. A man with a strong character, full of confidence, clearly understanding what he wants from this life and how to achieve it. You exuded tranquility and comfort, success and purposefulness, maturity and experience of communicating with women. Yeah, you know how to behave and what to say to interest you to listen not out.
No, you certainly didn’t seem perfect, but your strengths are skillfully covered the weak, and dignity was completely overshadowed by the disadvantages that can be found in each. I don’t even know what I liked more – to find out in casual conversation you more or catch you perving.
You know, if the universe was watching us that night, which we spent in Egypt, she definitely would think “well, she doubted that it happens.” Beautiful, romantic and exciting feelings, history, memories of which still cause slight embarrassment and cause shivers to shoot waves across my skin. Let’s remember together how it was,” openly shared the Dasha.
Affectionate followers showered her with congratulations and warm words, saying that from the beginning I was rooting for her and that they with Nikita — the most romantic couple in the history of the project.
- Straight goosebumps, your views immediately see the love and passion
- I was you, I was sure that you (you) win
- You are cool, I looked and I had goosebumps. you unreal steam
