The winner of the Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin enjoying a holiday in Egypt
Protagonist of “the Bachelor 9” Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova really in love: couple spends all his free time together, already arranged the joint a cozy nest and often travels on vacation or on business trips together. Now they enjoy the hottest Egypt, which has managed to fall into an interesting story.
On his page in Instagram Dasha shared a few spectacular and hot shots on which she is depicted in a bikini. As a girl, filmed her Nikita, and he is a great photographer.
21-year-old beauty has posted a picture in which she takes an outdoor shower in a black bathing suit with polka dots.
They also organised Kvitkove mini-photo shoot in yellow bikini and white shirt next to a huge cactus.
“Not without tenderness. When it is not, I want to hide in your little shell, curl up and be silent. And when it comes, I want to give everything for one cat to purr and kiss the nose. I want to take care of and a super-hug. You, too, right?” — said Dasha.
It also boasted a tan and chiseled figure at the colorful photos in the pool.
In turn, the gentle Dobrynin posted a joint selfie with your favorite all have the same cacti.
