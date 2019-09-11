The winner of the Bachelor 9 posed in lingerie and chunky sneakers
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova an open and communicative couple. The lovers stayed together after the final of the project and constantly prove that their feelings are getting stronger over time and become more deep and Mature. So, Nikita and Dasha and spend leisure time together, travel a lot, communicate with shared friends and admit that they are never bored together. Recently, the couple undressed on camera and showed his tattoo, Dasha also often arranges interactive with followers on Instagram and willingly answering their questions.
A hot topic was and still is a question about the wedding of former bachelor and his chosen one. But Dasha admits that they do not rush a fateful decision. “The wedding is not yet planned,” he answered the question to one of podeschi girl.
She also said that for her the most important thing in a relationship. “Trust, respect, sincerity and support,” he listed darling Nikita.
In addition, Dasha has unveiled the next trip with her lover – a couple planning to go to Italy and Spain.
Also fans of the girls learned a lot about it. So, the most expensive purchase of her life was the telephone, her favorite color is black, after the project, she maintains relationships with its former rivals Natasha and Julia, and her height is 165 cm.
Answering the questions of curious subscribers, Dasha posted a photo in underwear, heated their interest. She posed in a black kit and massive sneakers.