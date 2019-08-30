The winner of the Bachelor 9 reported on an important date
To the surprise of many, after finishing the 9th season of the Bachelor established in the show, the couple is not broke, as has happened in previous seasons and are still together. Nikita Dobrynin and Darius Kvitkova very happy and even live together, unwilling to part even for a second. 21-year-old girl who has previously admitted in its strangeness and touched the hearts of fans of their pair new delicate frame with her lover and reminded of the important date in their lives.
Dasha has published a photo, which they with Nikita captured in Italy, on the Amalfi coast. Pretty woman posing at the railing on the cliff edge with stunning views, and favorite gently embracing her from behind and kisses my cheek.
“31th of August will be exactly a year since we @nikitadobrynin met. You watched all our history, for its beginning and continuation. We decided to make a contest for the best video about us, which you will be able to mount.
We will choose the best videos and make maksimalno cool gifts for all the efforts and the attachment of the soul + will put this video on your page, with a mark of the author,” promised Kvitkova.
Followers were quick to leave the affectionate testimonials to the couple, noting that they breathe love and happiness.
