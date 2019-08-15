The winner of the Bachelor 9 shared a fun photo with your favorite
Daria Kvitkova said that soon will celebrate with Nikita Dobrynin anniversary
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his lover, 21-year-old Daria Kvitkova after the project is literally inseparable. Together they spend their free time, having fun with friends, travel a lot (summer lovers are literally carried a suitcase) and never hide their feelings from the public. But six months after the finale of the romantic reality show Nikita and Dasha had carefully to avoid too much attention to the audience ahead of time did not know about the choice of bachelor. A pair of incognito even managed to go to Greece. Dasha decided to recall about that time and published in Instagram photo with Nikita, taken just before the start of the project on television.
A series of funny and touching frame shows some tender feelings prevail between lovers.
Nikita and Dasha sit on the floor. Former bachelor lying on his back and hugs his beloved, who is sitting nearby. Their faces do not go happy smiles and emotions literally overwhelm young people.
“This couple were caught by the lens when the project was still in the air. I’m not out of time. Soon the year” — shared pleasant memories of the Dasha.
Fans were delighted with the good news and do not notice how fast time flew. In addition to the traditional compliments for the lovers, they peppered them with questions about the wedding.
- Well, so cute!
- You are so cool, so nice for you to watch
- Cozy
- Sweet!
- Take your eyes from you can’t
- How cute!
- The air smells of love
- How pretty you are, you’re going to see each other!
- Such real
- What are you still cool both of you! Just look at you and positive charges
- Neimovirna krasiv
- Mi cekam from NCCI (coloco vday on rsaci CRIC),your rcnic (took truski rol Mami).Well just want pobachiti you in time
- Why don’t you get married? You are so cool