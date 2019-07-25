The winner of the Champions League concluded pre-season tour without winning a single match (video)

Обладатель Лиги Чемпионов завершил предсезонный тур, не выиграв ни одного матча (видео)

American fans of “Liverpool”
The current holder of the Champions League – Liverpool FC match against the Lisbon “sporting” has completed its pre-season tour of the United States.

The team of jürgen Klopp played a match in a draw 2:2.

Thus, the “Reds” did not win any of its match in USA – the previous two matches Liverpool lost to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, respectively 2:3 and 1:2.

