The winner of the Champions League concluded pre-season tour without winning a single match (video)

The current holder of the Champions League – Liverpool FC match against the Lisbon “sporting” has completed its pre-season tour of the United States.
The team of jürgen Klopp played a match in a draw 2:2.
Thus, the “Reds” did not win any of its match in USA – the previous two matches Liverpool lost to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, respectively 2:3 and 1:2.
