The winner of the Cup of Belgium was expelled from Europa League for match-fixing
The European football Union (UEFA) ruled out of Europa League to Belgian “Mechelen”. The club from the same town with a population of about 80 thousand residents suffered for participation in contractual matches.
It is noteworthy that the first UEFA allowed the team to participate in the group stage, where the “Mechelen” made it as the winner of Belgian Cup (first trophy in the club’s history over the last 30 years!), after its own investigation, but this week the Belgian sports arbitration court approved the disqualification of the club to one European Cup season imposed by the national Federation. UEFA went back to investigate and found evidence of the guilt of the club, eventually removing the “Mechelen” from the European Cup.
We will add that business about contractual matches in Belgium are investigated with the end of 2017. In addition to European suspension, was also suspended from football for the next 10 years and the club.
Thus, instead of “Mechelen” in the group stage of the Europa League will play “standard”. “Antwerp” will fight for the third qualifying round instead of the second, and “Gent” Ukrainians Igor Plastun, Roman Yaremchuk and Roman Bezus, who took fifth place at the end of last season, got the chance to play in the second qualification.
