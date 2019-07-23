The winner of the European Championships U20 ran a victory lap with a blanket on his shoulders instead of the Russian flag (video)
Aksana Gataullina
Russian athlete Aksana gataullina, the daughter of the silver medalist of the Olympic games in 1988 in the pole vault Radion Gataullin, explained why after his victory at the Junior European Championships U20 in the pole vault ran a lap of honour with pink plaid polka dot instead of the flag of Russia.
“I noticed how does Sergey Shubenkov (Russian athlete, who specializiruetsya running at 60 and 110 meter hurdles, world champion of 2015 – approx. LB.ua): let’s say he wins, after the race everyone is given flags, and he just walks along the path. And I have an idea in case of a victory to take something instead of a flag. I could only think what to choose funny.
Rival laughed, people in the stands too”, – quotes the words of the Gataullin championat.com.
Note, because of the disqualification of wfla Russian athletes perform at the international competition in the neutral status.