The winner of the Final ATP tournament was dissatisfied with his play in the final

| November 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Победитель Итогового турнира АТР остался недоволен своей игрой в финале

Stefanos Zizipus

Stefanos Zizipus from the first attempt won the Final ATP tournament.

In the final, 21-year-old Greek in a thrilling match with two tie-breaks beat 26-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem 6:7 (6-8), 6:2, 7:6 (7-4).

Tennis players spent on the court 2 hours and 36 minutes.

However, Stefanos after winning the world tour finals, the ATP is still unhappy with his play.

“I can’t explain how I played well in the second set. Tried no reason not to think it helped me. I did not give the opponent to do anything, the set was flawless.

However, I am also upset that I failed to cope with nerves on such a big championship. Couldn’t hold the advantage, brought everything to a tie-break”, – quotes the words of Zizipus official website of the Asia-Pacific region.

Add that Ziziphus became the youngest winner of the Final ATP tournament in 2001, when the title was won by Australian Lleyton Hewitt, aged 20 years and 9 months.

