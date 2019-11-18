The winner of the Final ATP tournament was dissatisfied with his play in the final
Stefanos Zizipus
Stefanos Zizipus from the first attempt won the Final ATP tournament.
In the final, 21-year-old Greek in a thrilling match with two tie-breaks beat 26-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem 6:7 (6-8), 6:2, 7:6 (7-4).
Tennis players spent on the court 2 hours and 36 minutes.
However, Stefanos after winning the world tour finals, the ATP is still unhappy with his play.
“I can’t explain how I played well in the second set. Tried no reason not to think it helped me. I did not give the opponent to do anything, the set was flawless.
However, I am also upset that I failed to cope with nerves on such a big championship. Couldn’t hold the advantage, brought everything to a tie-break”, – quotes the words of Zizipus official website of the Asia-Pacific region.
Add that Ziziphus became the youngest winner of the Final ATP tournament in 2001, when the title was won by Australian Lleyton Hewitt, aged 20 years and 9 months.