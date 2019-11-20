The winner of the Final tournament ATP was subjected to incredible achievement for the year
Stefanos Zizipus
Greek tennis player Stefanos Zizipus recently became the youngest winner of the Final ATP tournament in 2001, beating in the final the Austrian Dominic Thiem 6:7 (6-8), 6:2, 7:6 (7-4).
In addition, 21-year-old tennis player has established a nice achievement of the ATP tour.
6-I racket of the world in the current calendar year at least once and beat every tennis player from first ten world rating.
Moreover, the third racket of the world Roger Federer Greek beat twice in the fourth round of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the Final tournament ATP.
And 7-th racket of the world Alexander Zverev Zizipus played three times in tournaments in Madrid and Beijing, and also at the Final of the ATP tournament.