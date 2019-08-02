The winner of the first season, “She zvazheni schaslivi” once again came to the project (photo)
Continue shooting the ninth season of the very significant project of the country, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (STB). For a leading back Anita Lutsenko, and the coaches were Marina Borzhemsky and Irakli Makatsaria. This year for the new, lighter and happy future fight nine men and nine women. Many of them believe that because of the extra weight is not the sum of their personal life. .
It is known that one of the participants, was a Ukrainian Opera singer Alyona Grebenyuk. The project also returned the winner of the first season, the former hockey player Nikolay Voronov. In 2011, his weight was 175 kilograms. During the project he took off 85 pounds. Thanks to his coach Anita Lutsenko nick back in shape for a long time and support weight. After the project worked in Canada a hockey coach. But four years ago, Nicholas returned to Ukraine went to ATO zone to protect the country at the forefront. Unfortunately, the food at the front is far from correct. As a result, the extra weight returned.
The ninth season of Nikolai Voronov came from weighing 220 pounds and became a team member of Marina Borzemski.
— I’m glad to be part of the project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” — admitted “FACTS” Marina Borzhemsky. — I have a very strong team. The main thing I say every time my boys — to go to the goal without giving yourself any favors.
And one of the project members after the show, he opened a chain of gyms in his hometown.
