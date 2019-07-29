The winner of the show “the Bachelor 9” flashed a perfect tan and slim figure
The winner of the Bachelor 9 Dasha Kvitkova, which previously touched by a network of delicate photo with her partner Nikita Dobrynin, told his fans about the new testing the camera of your gadget. Blonde beauty boasted not only the camera of the device, but at the same time — and his slender body with the perfect tan. Dasha published in Instagram a picture in a white bathing suit and asked their fans how they like the new thing.
21-year-old girl caused a furor in the network, in the comments showered rave reviews, but… and enemies also not have to wait long. At the same time, many followers Dasha advise her not to pay attention to negative comments — like, ashamed to show their charms and in the same spirit and explain these accusations is simple envy.
“Again, test the camera, like takes good. You like?” signed candid and provocative Kvitkova.
Netizens vividly comment on photos of beauties, and some even ask the recipe of her personal diet — so they admired the slim and fit Dasha.
- Beauty;
- Dacula, thanks!
- Just perfect! Write pliz diet — what to eat, what exercises to do;
- Very beautiful;
- If you have something to show, then for God’s sake! Dasha, the figure you have super!
- Nikita is not jealous?
- Probably when Nikita is not at home, she is bored. Put up photos and enjoy the comments. And so the evening passed;
- Gangbusters;
- The bomb!
- Great body. Just don’t understand fashion on the pants to the waist;
- Beautiful photo! In my opinion there all good. And model and underwear, well, the phone camera is good! Let it be said, direct it is interesting to read the comments;
- The quality is super, and the figure is the bomb!
- I love you and your tan!
- It is this mentality of our people will still find something to complain about, and no day can not live without rotten review. Either! Just envy of youth, beauty and charm. To think, all commentators perfect photo in their feed?! Sure, it’s not. Panties fit great (I wear a lot, weighs nothing, and how you look in the mirror, nice look), and when I write here that they are on the neck, it is probably in a different place than all the normal people. Everything is fine!