The winner of the show “the Bachelor” made a splash at the Odessa film festival
The romantic reality show “the Bachelor 9”, the hero of which was Nikita Dobrynin ended, and the whole country saw who the final chosen single handsome. So, the winner of the show was a girl named Dasha Kvitkova. As it turned out, even before the shooting the couple had an affair, and Nikita even invited Dasha to live with him, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to znaj.ua.
The beloved bachelor boasted that Nikita took her to Paris, and now together they visited the Odessa film festival. On his page in Instagram Dasha Kvitkova has published several photos from the red carpet of the festival. As can be seen, the choice of the bachelor chose for the event long pink dress with a train and an open neckline. Nikita dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and tie.