The winner of the soccer award Golden Foot has left the imprint of feet on the walk of Champions in Monte Carlo.
Tuesday, November 12, in Monte Carlo awarded the prestigious football Golden Foot award (“Golden foot”), yearly awarded to players older than 29 years for his contribution to the development of football.
This time the winner of the prize was the best player in the world last year, 34-year-old midfielder of real Madrid and Croatia’s Luka Modric, who was part of the Royal club four times won the Champions League and in the national team Jersey became the Vice-champion of the world.
According to tradition, the winner left the imprints of their feet and autograph on the Avenue of Champions, located on the seafront of the Principality of Monaco.
With the legendary Brazilian Roberto Carlos
Luka Modric left in Monaco foot prints…
…and autograph
In the fight for the award, which is awarded only once in a lifetime, Modric surpassed Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Thiago Silva (PSG) Sergio Ramos (real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (“D.C. United”), Sergio Aguero (Manchester city), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) and Gerard Piqué (FC Barcelona).
