The winner of the title “Miss Ukraine universe-2019” was Anastasia Saturday from Zaporozhye (photo)
It became known the name of the owner of the prestigious title and crown of the beauty contest “Miss Ukraine-universe-2019”. The gala final was held late in the evening of October 24 in one of the most luxurious hotels in the center of Kiev. Of the 16 finalists aged 17 to 27 years by a competent jury after several fashion shows chose the five strongest. This year the girls were praised by the head of the national Committee “Miss Ukraine universe” Anna Filimonova, singer Dasha Astafieva, a Russian TV presenter and model Victoria Bonya, model Anna Vergelskyy, Maria, Lithium and others.
The winner of the contest was 26-year-old Anastasia Saturday from Zaporozhye. The crown gave the winner of the title last year, Karina Josan.
For Anastasia, this is not the first beauty contest. As a child she received the title of “Mini miss Zaporozhye”. The girl deals with web design, is a professional model. She also enjoys painting and sports choreography. In her spare time loves to go fishing.
Saturday will represent Ukraine at the international contest “Miss universe”. In preparation she has only two months, the contest will be held on December 8 in the United States.
The first “Vice-miss Ukraine universe” was 26-year-old Lisa Yastremsky from Kiev, the second Vice-miss — 19-year-old from Kiev Yanina Rybalko.
