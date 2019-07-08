The winner of the Ukrainian beauty contest, married a Russian oligarch on the Forbes list
Russian businessman Igor Kesaev, occupying 35th place in the ranking of the richest people in Russia according to Forbes, married a Ukrainian model Olga Klimenko. About it reports information portal Super.ru.
According to the newspaper, 52-year-old tycoon who owns a network of shops “Dixie”, “Victoria”, “Bristol” and “Red&White”, gave the 28-year-old wife of a restaurant in the tower “mercury city tower” in “Moscow-city”. The girl is a cooking show on in his World Fashion channel.
The last few years, the girl from Zhitomir went Kesaeva mistresses, and while he was still married to first wife Stella, do not hesitate deduced in the light of Olga. In 2017, the oligarch finally divorced, and recently blessed the stamp in the passport “Miss Ukraine”.
Klimenko, which, according to sources, took the name of the spouse. The model studied in sociology at the National aviation University in Kiev. In 2013 she was recognized as the most beautiful blonde Ukraine at the contest “Miss Blonde Ukraine”, and a year later received recognition at the international competition in Lebanon.
It is known that she is fond of plastic strip and loves to sing with friends at karaoke.
For a businessman this is the second marriage, he divorced in 2017. His first wife, Stella Kesaeva, continues to call himself a “billionaire’s wife” and actively enjoys art space on the 4th floor of the same tower, believing it to be his platform for exhibitions, premieres and various stocks. She owns a Foundation for art Stella Art Foundation, an art space which is located on one of the floors of the tower “mercury city tower”.
