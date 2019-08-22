The winner of the “X-Factor” married the star of “Uni” (photo, video)
Star wedding boom continues. Another bachelor in the show business became less. The winner of the ninth season of the vocal show “X-Factor” participant group ZBSband Vladislav Onishchenko married a Russian actress. His choice was a star of the youth series “Univer” Anastasiya.
Good news, the couple has shared in social networks by posting photos and videos from the wedding.
First, Vlad and Nastya got married in the registry office, and then solemnly celebrated in the restaurant.
For the ceremony of painting the bride chose a delicate concise dress with a deep neckline. The groom — a black suit and white sneakers.
Young later changed outfits.
“Let fly the years, no one will ever love, as I you.
The drunk and the beautiful, forever young.
Let fly of the year, I promise you, we are with you forever…” — wrote Vladislav under the touching wedding video, which they Nastya exchange vows.
We will remind, Vladislav Onishchenko — the actor and musician, he combines work in the theater “Golden gate” and in the group received wide fame after winning the “X-Factor”.
About the affair with 28-year-old actress Anastasia Ivanova on the future wedding of Vlad announced in early June. His fiancee became famous after starring in the popular youth series “Univer. New Dorm”, where she played the seductive beauty Julia Semakina.
It is worth noting that in spicy scenes actress was seen only on the screen. On her page in Instagram no candid photos.
Ivanov also played a major role in the TV series “Housekeeper”. Starred in the films “the Secret idol”, “Attorneys”, “One who does not sleep”, as well as in the TV series “journey to the center of the soul”, “Give me back my dream”, in which she played a young talented designer.
We will remind, this summer also got married in Sorrento Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov. Popular singer and actress Katy Perry got married in Italy.
