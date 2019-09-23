The winner of “the X Factor” told about the tragedy in the family
The winner of the third season of the vocal show “X-Factor” on channel STB Aida Nikolaychuk after a creative pause, made a Frank admission. The singer told why at the time, went missing from show business and what she had to endure.
Aida said that her life changed dramatically, she remarried and built personal happiness. Her lover was the Belarusian rider Nikita Podolsky, who is younger than her 12 years. The lovers lived in two countries.
But, alas, her second marriage disintegrated. The couple survived the tragedy, Aida was pregnant but lost the baby.
“5 years of the so-called family life — it was just an illusion of happiness and sheer emotional swings. When the man appears, but is not. When also think that he is near, that’s the same family, this is it happiness, but it is just a delusion. And finally after 5 years this relationship is over”, — said Aida in an interview with VIVA!
Causes of divorce the singer has referred to several factors — the age difference, distance and the loss of a child.
“It was difficult to make a choice where and with whom he wants to be: whether with his wife in Ukraine to start a new life, whether to stay in Belarus to live on the beaten track, whether to immigrate to the United States to build a career. He tossed and turned, I gave him time”, — said the singer and added that the tragedy further distanced her and her husband.
“And then one day I find out that she is pregnant. Of course, my joy was limitless and there was absolute certainty that right now, then everything will fall into place. The spouse will move to Kiev, will stop disappearing from our kid life will take on responsibility not only for himself. But fate writes the script in his own way- in the major period of the child did not. Of course, we both grieved this period, but the mutual grief we are not closer together, and further alienated. The illusion of family crumbled to dust”, — said Nikolaichuk.
The singer says that now her life has entered a new phase, she’s full of energy and focused on work. Aida took part in a Japanese television musical show “Mozart” and recorded a new song. Promises to please fans with new works.
