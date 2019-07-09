The winner of the youth world Championship: if you cross the border of Russia, will become a traitor
Daniel Bezkorovainy
World champion (U-20) national team of Ukraine Danylo Bezkorovainy told about his attitude to politics in sports.
“I would have refused if offered a contract by Russian club? Most likely, I would refuse. I love my country. But it is a theme, you know. Sport is outside politics. It shouldn’t affect sports. Why do our singers go to Russia, the perpetrators in Ukraine, but the player to go to Russia, how the rising storm of discontent?”, – quotes the player of the Slovak “Zemplin” championat.com.
“I think it all provoke policy. Between people a normal relationship. My grandmother lives in Russia. She is already old and constantly asks me to come to her, but I can’t. How so? Is this normal? If you cross the border, I’m a traitor,” said Bezkorovainy.