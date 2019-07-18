The winner of Wimbledon, met at the home of 30 thousand cheering fans (photos, video)
27-year-old Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, ranked the fourth place in world rating list, has returned home after a triumphant performance at Wimbledon, where the final beat titled Serena Williams (6:2, 6:2).
The fans gave the player a truly Grand reception. In the stands of the National stadium in Bucharest, where were presented the trophy to the public, gathered about 30 thousand fans who chanted the name of their countrywomen.
[email protected]_Halep receives a giant welcome back in following her title run at @Wimbledon
@Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/Ohs0I7GQpB
— WTA (@WTA) July 17, 2019.
Note that this is the second trophy of the tournament series “Grand slam” in career of the Romanian woman. .
