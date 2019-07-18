The winner of Wimbledon, met at the home of 30 thousand cheering fans (photos, video)

| July 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Победительницу Уимблдона встретили на родине 30 тысяч ликующих фанатов (фото, видео)

27-year-old Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, ranked the fourth place in world rating list, has returned home after a triumphant performance at Wimbledon, where the final beat titled Serena Williams (6:2, 6:2).

The fans gave the player a truly Grand reception. In the stands of the National stadium in Bucharest, where were presented the trophy to the public, gathered about 30 thousand fans who chanted the name of their countrywomen.

Победительницу Уимблдона встретили на родине 30 тысяч ликующих фанатов (фото, видео)

Note that this is the second trophy of the tournament series “Grand slam” in career of the Romanian woman. .

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.